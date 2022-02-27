ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mulaney Jokes About Fatherhood and Getting Sober in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney took to the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, and the comic and new dad delivered a hilarious opening monologue about his tumultuous year. "For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year,...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Us Weekly

Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson for Mocking Him on ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘You Got Anymore Mental Health Jokes?’

The drama continues. Kanye West was quick to slam Pete Davidson (again) shortly after the Saturday Night Live star made his return to Instagram. “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?,” the Illinois native, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, using his nickname for Davidson, 28, instead of his given name.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': John Mulaney Returns for 5th Hosting Appearance With Hilariously Personal Monologue

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live this week to earn his spot in the Five-Timers Club, hosting alongside musical guest LCD Soundsystem. The variety show featured a somber start for the cold open, with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing the song "Prayer for Ukraine" as a tribute to the people who are currently defending their homeland from the Russian military.
TV & VIDEOS
WHAS 11

Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Snl
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

John Mulaney Is Hosting SNL!

John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live on February 26, 2022, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Charli XCX Will Get to Do Saturday Night Live After All

Charli XCX, the Toonces the Driving Cat of pop stars, is finally going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live … again. The “New Shapes” singer was scheduled to perform on the December 18 episode when she was cut due to the surging Omicron variant (she did still make a cameo, though). Prior to that, she hadn’t appeared on the show since 2014, when she performed “Boom Clap” and “Breaking the Rules.” She’ll be appearing on the March 5 episode along with first-time host and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

John Mulaney Talks Sobriety in His (Fifth) SNL Monologue

John Mulaney opened his Saturday Night Live monologue last night by addressing one of the many major life events he’s undergone in the past year: his stint in rehab in December 2020. Following an intervention with six friends in person and six on Zoom (“If you’re so worried about me, how come you didn’t fly in?”), Mulaney checked into a two-month stay at a treatment facility, and noted that he was in rehab when the insurrection happened (“Wouldn’t have happened on my watch!”) The monologue’s longest bit centered on Mulaney’s break-up texts with his drug dealer, a tightly structured three minutes that ends with Mulaney’s observation that he might be “the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.” The comic closed with a couple abbreviated thoughts on parenthood, and though it’s his fifth time hosting, he was not presented with a Five-Timers’ Club jacket during the monologue (but not to worry: that happened later in the episode). Watch the full monologue above.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Kanye West Plays Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue During 'Donda 2' Listening Event

Kanye "Ye" West sampled a portion of ex Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 listening event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America," Kim says in the sampled monologue from last October. "A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'WeCrashed' Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Prove They're 'Crazy Enough' to WeWork

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are ready to revolutionize the world of work in their new AppleTV+ series, WeCrashed. The eight-episode series, based on the Wondery podcast series, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, tells the real-life story of one of the most valuable startups in recent history, and the personalities behind its swift and seemingly inevitable demise.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy