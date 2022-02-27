ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Got A Gun’; Teens, 20-Year-Old Commit 3 San Francisco Robberies In Less Than One Hour

By Betty Yu
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The surveillance video shows a commotion on 22nd near Worth Streets in Noe Valley. You can hear someone yell — “I got a gun” and “give me your phone.” Police say two people chased the victim, and surrounded and stole from him before running into a waiting black SUV.

This is the third robbery committed by the same suspects in less than an hour on Wednesday, according to San Francisco police.

“Little scary, pretty unusual,” said Boris Lieberman, a Noe Valley resident. “I mean there have been some incidents in the neighborhood in the past, and there’s been a big uptick in property crimes. It seems to have died down the last couple of months, but we had the police out for neighborhood meetings.”

You can hear presumably the victim say “take everything” in the audio captured from another camera on 22nd street.

In the same hour, police say a 14 and 15-year-old and 20-year-old man had already pulled off a robbery on the 200 block of Vicksburg Street. They rummaged through the victim’s pockets. Thirty minutes later, the same crew was at it again on Church and 26th streets. This time, two males punched the victim multiple times and stole the victim’s property.

“We do see it occasionally around here. My car has been broken into twice, and $500 there so,” said Noe Valley resident Bill Gray. “The age of these guys is sad. They’re so young.”

About 30 minutes after the 22nd Street robbery, police say officers spotted a black SUV that matched the suspects’ vehicle description near Mission and 25th streets and pulled it over. The teens are San Francisco residents. The 20-year-old arrested was identified as David Hall of Richmond.

The juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felony robbery and felony conspiracy. Hall was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of felony robbery, felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

