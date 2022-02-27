ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Saturday Night Live' opens with tribute to Ukraine

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” normally kicks off each show with some...

www.timesdaily.com

TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
realitytitbit.com

Fan concern for Natalie from 90 Day Fiance as Russia invades Ukraine

Since Russia started their invasion into Ukraine earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance fans are concerned for Natalie Mordovtseva and have been left wondering if the recently single Ukrainian is still in the US. The star has recently been involved in drama with 90 Day Fiance Single Life: Tell All...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine: Man refuses to abandon 400 animals in Kyiv shelter and would 'rather die' than leave them

A man in Ukraine has been called a “hero” for choosing to stay with the 400 animals in his shelter in Kyiv despite Russian invasion of the country.Andrea Cisternino, a former photographer turned animal rescue owner from Rome, Italy said he would ‘rather die’ then leave the animals, which include dogs, cats, sheep and goats, at the refuge.On his Facebook, Cisternino has been sharing updates on his situation to his 66,000 followers.In a post on 24 February - the day Russian president Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine - he said: “I will die here for my animals…...
ANIMALS
Indy100

GB News host mocked after admitting he doesn't understand what's happening in Ukraine

Twitter has rinsed a GB News host who admitted he didn't know what was happening in Ukraine - as he prepared to talk about Ukraine.In a clip shared yesterday afternoon by GB News, presenter Neil Oliver starts with: “I’ll be honest. I don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine. I don’t understand it either.”Alright. Off to a good start then…He went on to say he ignores most of “the mainstream media” because he doesn’t trust it, and added that he feels there are “as many different assessments and explanations of the situation in Ukraine as there are people with keyboards and...
EUROPE
HollywoodLife

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Post Of Himself In Ukraine After Russian Attack: ‘War Is Not The Answer’

The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro took a heartfelt video of himself from his home country’s capitol and pleaded for peace. Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, showed how heartbroken he was by the Russian attacks in Ukraine on Thursday February 24. The Dancing With The Stars pro posted two videos mourning the attacks in his home country as he filmed in the capitol city of Kyiv. In one of the videos, he started tearing up, and said that he wanted to go home, as he got choked up for his friends and family who couldn’t leave as easily as he could.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US Dancing with the Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveals he got arrested in Ukraine and is now trying to flee the country after Russian invasion: 'It was a reality check'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has revealed he was arrested while in Kyiv, Ukraine and is going to try and make his way out amid the Russian military assault on the country. The Dancing With The Stars pro said it was a 'reality check' getting arrested but called it the 'least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned.'
THEATER & DANCE
People

Heartbroken, Angry Doctor Says 'Show This to Putin' as Ukrainian Girl, 6, Dies Despite Staff's Efforts

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl is dead after she was gravely injured when Russian forces shelled the port city of Mariupol on Sunday. The little girl, whose name was not immediately known, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the area was bombed, still clad in her bloodied pajama pants that were decorated with cartoon unicorns, according to a report by the Associated Press.
EUROPE
Newswatch 16

'It's just not right' - Praying for peace in Ukraine

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Fr. Nestor Iwasiw has been praying for peace in Ukraine for the last several weeks, but on Thursday morning, those prayers grew more urgent, after Russia launched an invasion there. "The only way we can overcome this evil is through prayer," Fr. Iwasiw said. Fr. Iwasiw...
OLYPHANT, PA

