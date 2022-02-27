ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney Jokes About Fatherhood and Getting Sober in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney took to the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, and the comic and new dad delivered a hilarious opening monologue about his tumultuous year. "For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year,...

www.ktvb.com

Popculture

'SNL': John Mulaney Returns for 5th Hosting Appearance With Hilariously Personal Monologue

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live this week to earn his spot in the Five-Timers Club, hosting alongside musical guest LCD Soundsystem. The variety show featured a somber start for the cold open, with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing the song "Prayer for Ukraine" as a tribute to the people who are currently defending their homeland from the Russian military.
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
Us Weekly

Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson for Mocking Him on ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘You Got Anymore Mental Health Jokes?’

The drama continues. Kanye West was quick to slam Pete Davidson (again) shortly after the Saturday Night Live star made his return to Instagram. “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?,” the Illinois native, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, using his nickname for Davidson, 28, instead of his given name.
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
SFGate

‘SNL’: John Mulaney Addresses Sobriety in Opening Monologue

Following an emotional performance from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, host John Mulaney, who joined the five-timers club this week, used his opening monologue to address his journey to sobriety. “It is amazing to be here hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time. For many, many reasons,...
Vulture

Charli XCX Will Get to Do Saturday Night Live After All

Charli XCX, the Toonces the Driving Cat of pop stars, is finally going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live … again. The “New Shapes” singer was scheduled to perform on the December 18 episode when she was cut due to the surging Omicron variant (she did still make a cameo, though). Prior to that, she hadn’t appeared on the show since 2014, when she performed “Boom Clap” and “Breaking the Rules.” She’ll be appearing on the March 5 episode along with first-time host and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac.
Vulture

John Mulaney Talks Sobriety in His (Fifth) SNL Monologue

John Mulaney opened his Saturday Night Live monologue last night by addressing one of the many major life events he’s undergone in the past year: his stint in rehab in December 2020. Following an intervention with six friends in person and six on Zoom (“If you’re so worried about me, how come you didn’t fly in?”), Mulaney checked into a two-month stay at a treatment facility, and noted that he was in rehab when the insurrection happened (“Wouldn’t have happened on my watch!”) The monologue’s longest bit centered on Mulaney’s break-up texts with his drug dealer, a tightly structured three minutes that ends with Mulaney’s observation that he might be “the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.” The comic closed with a couple abbreviated thoughts on parenthood, and though it’s his fifth time hosting, he was not presented with a Five-Timers’ Club jacket during the monologue (but not to worry: that happened later in the episode). Watch the full monologue above.
KTVB

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
KTVB

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Low-Key' Romance With Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is low-key, just like the pop star likes it. A source tells ET that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Liily drummer are just enjoying spending time with each other. "Miley and Maxx have been having a good...
KTVB

Kanye West Plays Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue During 'Donda 2' Listening Event

Kanye "Ye" West sampled a portion of ex Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 listening event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America," Kim says in the sampled monologue from last October. "A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."
