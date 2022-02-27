ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney Jokes About Fatherhood and Getting Sober in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney took to the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, and the comic and new dad delivered a hilarious opening monologue about his tumultuous year. "For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year,...

John Mulaney just accomplished a huge Saturday Night Live win, and took the opportunity to tell some very personal jokes about his rollercoaster year. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Mulaney hosted SNL for the fifth time, an honor only a select few comedians hold. In addition to joining the Five-Timers Club, the 38-year-old comedian also got very candid about his experience with rehab following an intervention at the end of 2020, along with his new life as a father. You’re going to want to watch John Mulaney’s powerful 2022 SNL monologue about rehab and his newborn son Malcolm, because he doesn’t shy away from any of his highly publicized year.
John Mulaney Talks Sobriety in His (Fifth) SNL Monologue

John Mulaney opened his Saturday Night Live monologue last night by addressing one of the many major life events he’s undergone in the past year: his stint in rehab in December 2020. Following an intervention with six friends in person and six on Zoom (“If you’re so worried about me, how come you didn’t fly in?”), Mulaney checked into a two-month stay at a treatment facility, and noted that he was in rehab when the insurrection happened (“Wouldn’t have happened on my watch!”) The monologue’s longest bit centered on Mulaney’s break-up texts with his drug dealer, a tightly structured three minutes that ends with Mulaney’s observation that he might be “the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.” The comic closed with a couple abbreviated thoughts on parenthood, and though it’s his fifth time hosting, he was not presented with a Five-Timers’ Club jacket during the monologue (but not to worry: that happened later in the episode). Watch the full monologue above.
