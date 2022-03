Texas Governor Greg Abbott has always been a steady advocate of Bitcoin mining and smiling at the thought of Texas being known as “Bitcoin country.”. Since last fall, he has turned to cryptocurrency deal makers in Austin to save Texas’ electricity grid. The idea is that electricity-hungry Bitcoin miners will help alleviate the stress of the state’s power grid. The assumption was that since the miner’s computer arrays would demand so much electricity someone would eventually come along to build more power plants.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO