Authorities Find Drugs And An Exotic Pet In An East Texas Home

Mexicans were left wondering Monday what happened to about a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene. The camera cuts away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died. But prosecutors said Monday that they cannot say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO