COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new bill in South Carolina is proposing to replace Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday by giving employees a floating holiday instead. The bill started as a proposal to add Juneteenth as a new state holiday but instead of adding a 14th holiday, a Senate committee voted Wednesday to create a floating holiday that state workers could take any time they want. It would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO