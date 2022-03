Yes, it’s “Cats,” the musical that simply will not die, at the Koger Center for the Arts. If you’re into furrily dressed actors pawing at you and classic tunes like “Memory,” you’ll enjoy this production of the show that first appeared in 1981, becoming the fourth longest-running Broadway show in history and spawned a 2019 movie about which the less said, the better. Showtime on Feb. 28 at the Koger Center for the Arts is 7:30pm and tickets range from $45-$90. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO