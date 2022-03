On Sunday, Alfa Romeo unveiled its C42, and today Autoweek takes a look at reasons for fans to be optimistic and pessimistic about the team's prospects for 2022. Alfa Romeo was one team to abandon development of its 2021 car very early last year and consequently it has a potential advantage for 2022. And despite not developing its C41 throughout much of 2021, the team was still capable of occasionally making it into the top 10 in qualifying with 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen and a solid but not outstanding Antonio Giovinazzi.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO