PLYMOUTH MEETING — Defense pumped new life back into Plymouth-Whitemarsh Tuesday night, and by the second quarter, the Colonials were alive and kicking. “We knew we came out slow. We came out real flat. But we all started turning it up on defense and it was just fun,” said Taji Hubbard. “(Abington’s Derrius Lucas and Connor Fields) were real good at rebounding and we (went with a small lineup), so we just had to work hard and it went good for us.”

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO