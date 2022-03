The Panasonic Lumix GH6 has big boots to fill. The Lumix GH5 has been a pretty legendary hybrid stills and film camera, and the substantially improved GH5 II is a compelling and cheaper rival. The GH6 does raise the bar another notch with higher resolutions, wider choice of codecs and frame rates and active cooling, but it does not offer in-camera raw capture despite the addition of a CFexpress Type B card slot. So somehow, it feels like 90% of what it could have been – but we are still carrying out lab and video tests, so our final verdict is pending.

