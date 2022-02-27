Trading Support and Resistance

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Companies and workers are living in two different realities when it comes to returning to the office," said Erica Pandey in Axios. Return-to-work dates are popping up again as America moves past Omicron, but there's a growing "disconnect between leadership and the rank-and-file." A recent poll by Pew Research Center found that "61 percent of teleworkers are working from home because they're choosing to." That's a big difference from earlier in the pandemic, when most offices were closed. Just 42 percent of respondents said fear of infection was their reason for remaining home, compared with 57 percent in October 2020. "Executives are three times as likely as employees to want to return" to the office.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO