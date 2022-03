Thailand will further ease restrictions on international visitors next week by making it easier for them to get tested for COVID-19. Starting March 1, people who travel to Thailand under the Test-and-Go tourism program will no longer be required to take a PCR test on the fifth day of their stay and spend the night in a hotel while awaiting the result. Instead they can take a self-administered rapid antigen test and record the result on a smartphone app, the tourism board said.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO