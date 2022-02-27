ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup for League Cup final against Liverpool: Havertz and Pulisic again; no Lukaku!

By Jimmy Funnell
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea take on Liverpool in this year’s Carabao Cup final, a game that has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and the various issues concerning the ownership of the club. But there’s a game to be played and a trophy to be won, and a lineup to be...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
SB Nation

February 28th & March 1st Open Thread - CARABAO CUP CHAMPIONS!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

What Everton can expect from new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell

Everton announced the appointment of Kevin Thelwell as their third Director of Football in a statement late last week. The position has been sitting vacant since the departure of Marcel Brands in November last year, with the Dutchman stating that he was unhappy with his inability to do what he was appointed for, likely after then-manager Rafa Benitez appeared to be heavily involved in player recruitment.
SB Nation

Who was your childhood Sunderland hero?

Memories are unreliable, particularly those formed in the wide-eyed innocence and naivety of youth. Despite knowing this, I remain convinced that Kieron Brady was the greatest footballer of all time. Having grown up with confused feelings of awe and disgust at the 1986 antics of Maradonna, feelings that could only...
SB Nation

Mykolenko will play in Everton’s FA Cup clash against Boreham Wood

As Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine continues and world outrage continues to grow, on the footballing front it looks like Vitalii Mykolenko is finally going to get some game time. Everton take on non-league opposition Boreham Wood in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup tomorrow, and during Frank Lampard’s pre-match press conference earlier today, the manager was asked if the fullback was going to play at Goodison Park and what the pair had talked about leading up to it.
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City Down Plucky Posh

Manchester City overcame a potential banana skin at Peterborough on Tuesday night as the blues beat Posh 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium. Second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish sent City into the quarter-finals, but they had to work hard to break down a stubborn and determined home defence.
90min.com

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as Cityzens cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City secured progression into the last eight of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, seeing off a spirited Peterborough side 2-0. The Premier League leaders struggled to make a tangible impact on proceedings in the first half, although found their clinical touch after the break as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish made all of Pep Guardiola's side's ball retention pay dividends.
SB Nation

Five Things From Reading’s Collapse At Blackpool

Just when Reading looked to have turned a corner, when the combination of Paunovic and Ince had seemingly instilled some fight and belief, the Royals turned in a lacklustre and frustratingly weak performance. Despite taking the lead via the in-form Lucas João’s 17th minute tap-in, the basic defensive frailties were...
