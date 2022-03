Over the last few years fans have seen a number of talents join All Elite Wrestling, and you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently said that he’s heading to AEW, but he later clarified his status and said that nothing is official as of yet. Hardy was released from WWE back on December 9th, 2021 and he is still currently waiting out his 90 day non-compete clause.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO