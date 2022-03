Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Depending on who you ask, home security has become a complicated matter. There are high-tech security cameras that have facial recognition, can track a person’s location through radar technology, and even draw out more details in video thanks to color night vision. These are all wonderful features to have, but cameras can sometimes feel like invasive elements inside of the home. Take the bedroom for example, which can be off-limits for many people. It’s...

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO