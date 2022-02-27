ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising defense spending above 2% of GDP

BERLIN -- Germany is committing 100...

Germany Pledges Defense Spending Boost as EU Vows to Send Arms to Ukraine

The day after Germany said it would send weapons to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to boost the country's defense spending, signaling a major shift in defense policy. Germany will create a €100 billion ($113 billion) "special fund" for its military and up defense...
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Reuters

No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries...
MILITARY
