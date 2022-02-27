ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Churro - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man (Andrew Dismukes) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying a...

www.fltimes.com

Collider

'SNL': John Mulaney Adds Another Epic Musical Sketch to His Catalogue With Subway Churro

John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, and with the episode came his inclusion in the Five-Timers Club, great musical numbers from guest LCD Soundsystem, and, of course, a brand new musical sketch. The latest musical sketch is titled "Subway Churro," and it's about as ridiculously delightful as it sounds. When Andrew Dismukes and Chris Redd are waking on the train that says "Forget about it" as a wait time, the two turn to the subway newspaper and concession stand to try and get something to eat to bide their time.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

A Vulnerable SNL for a Vulnerable Time

John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live episodes have become something akin to tradition since he first hosted in 2018. The former SNL writer’s grandiose musical numbers and irreverent adoration of pop culture make him a guaranteed bright spot whenever he appears. But between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mulaney’s recent stints in rehab for drug addiction (which he has discussed publicly), that assurance felt fragile in the lead-up to last night’s episode. SNL’s struggles with how to approach—let alone laugh about—the darkness of recent times sowed doubt about how it would engage with two difficult subjects, if at all.
TV SHOWS
