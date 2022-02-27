Podcast Set - SNL

John Mulaney joining the (extra star-studded) Five-Timers Club isn’t the only new bit of SNL news this weekend. A source close to the show has confirmed that three new writers have been hired to the season 47 writing staff: Rosebud Baker, Clare O’Kane, and Nicole Sun. All three writers have previously worked on projects starring and/or created by current and past SNL writer-performers: Baker — who was also one of Vulture’s 2021 Comedians You Should Know — was a writer on season one of That Damn Michael Che, O’Kane was a writer on Shrill, and Sun was a writer on Mike O’Brien’s A.P. Bio.
