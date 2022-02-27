Podcast Set - SNL

John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live episodes have become something akin to tradition since he first hosted in 2018. The former SNL writer’s grandiose musical numbers and irreverent adoration of pop culture make him a guaranteed bright spot whenever he appears. But between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mulaney’s recent stints in rehab for drug addiction (which he has discussed publicly), that assurance felt fragile in the lead-up to last night’s episode. SNL’s struggles with how to approach—let alone laugh about—the darkness of recent times sowed doubt about how it would engage with two difficult subjects, if at all.

