TV Shows

Podcast Set - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Cut for Time Sketch a man (John Mulaney) is gifted a...

www.fltimes.com

Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

John Mulaney Is Hosting SNL!

John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live on February 26, 2022, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

COVID Dinner Discussion - SNL

A group of friends discuss mask mandates, vaccines and COVID over dinner. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
John Mulaney
Finger Lakes Times

LCD Soundsystem: Thrills (Live) - SNL

Musical guest LCD Soundsystem performs "Thrills" on Saturday Night Live. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
MUSIC
Boston

‘SNL’ opens with solemn tribute to Ukraine

The sketch show's February 26 episode began with a performance from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. Rather than beginning the evening’s show with jokes, “Saturday Night Live” struck a serious tone while addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The February 26 episode of “SNL,” hosted...
WORLD
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch Al Roker make surprise appearance on 'SNL'

TODAY’s Al Roker made a surprise appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live” during a taped sketch about a “good” variant of COVID-19. He walks in carrying a huge sandwich, chugs a drink and gets long, luscious locks of hair.Feb. 28, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia to host and perform in SNL

Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia will split hosting and performance duties on Saturday Night Live. The two will be making their hosting and musical guests debut, even if they’ve been featured in previous seasons of the show. RELATED: Channing Tatum calls Zoë Kravitz a “perfectionist in...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

A Vulnerable SNL for a Vulnerable Time

John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live episodes have become something akin to tradition since he first hosted in 2018. The former SNL writer’s grandiose musical numbers and irreverent adoration of pop culture make him a guaranteed bright spot whenever he appears. But between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mulaney’s recent stints in rehab for drug addiction (which he has discussed publicly), that assurance felt fragile in the lead-up to last night’s episode. SNL’s struggles with how to approach—let alone laugh about—the darkness of recent times sowed doubt about how it would engage with two difficult subjects, if at all.
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Subway Churro - SNL

A man (Andrew Dismukes) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying a churro in a random subway station. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

SNL Adds 3 New Writers for Season 47

John Mulaney joining the (extra star-studded) Five-Timers Club isn’t the only new bit of SNL news this weekend. A source close to the show has confirmed that three new writers have been hired to the season 47 writing staff: Rosebud Baker, Clare O’Kane, and Nicole Sun. All three writers have previously worked on projects starring and/or created by current and past SNL writer-performers: Baker — who was also one of Vulture’s 2021 Comedians You Should Know — was a writer on season one of That Damn Michael Che, O’Kane was a writer on Shrill, and Sun was a writer on Mike O’Brien’s A.P. Bio.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi Set For Podcast Drama Series ‘Scammers’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emerging U.S. production company Marginal MediaWorks has attached Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi to star in its upcoming scripted audio series Scammers. Tripathi, recently nominated for a SAG Award for Squid Game, will play a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India and the drama will chart his journey to create a new identity. The series arc moves from India to Detroit and Silicon Valley and follows a trio of characters, led by Tripathi. The show is created by Vishnu Vallabhaneni and Karan Sunil. B&C Content’s Chris S. Lee (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil) is aboard as...
TV & VIDEOS
KTVZ

‘SNL’ returns from hiatus with a powerful tribute to Ukraine

“Saturday Night Live” returned from a nearly monthlong hiatus without a cold open. Instead of a funny satirical sketch, the NBC variety show chose to present a powerful tribute to the country of Ukraine. The tribute follows Russia launching an unprecedented military assault on the country earlier this week....
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Why isn’t Pete Davidson on SNL?

PETE Davidson is a regular face on SNL every week. However, his absence this week left fans wondering. Regular cast member, Pete Davidson, did not make an appearance on Saturday Night Live this week because he was working on another project. According to Variety, Pete has been given permission to...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Funniest 'SNL' Cast Appearances on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a hilarious, well-loved workplace sitcom with Andy Samberg playing the lead role of the ensemble cast. Samberg’s time on Saturday Night Live (SNL) allowed for many hysterical guest appearances from SNL cast members in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show tackled some difficult issues at times and these guest appearances often created amazing comic relief for an already strong show. Here are the best SNL appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine in order of how funny the situations were.
BROOKLYN, NY

