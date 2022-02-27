Family Band - SNL

Meeting a partner's family for the first time is already an awkward situation, but for Mikey Day in this Saturday Night Live sketch, it is a nightmare. In the skit with host John Mulaney, who is now a part of SNL's five-timer's club, Day meets his girlfriend's (Heidi Gardner) brothers after she earnestly tells him that he reminds her so much of them. To his dismay, her brothers (Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, and Andrew Dismukes) could not be more different from he is, opening the door with the phrase "Well, well, well, look what the little mamacita dragged in." Day is perplexed to meet Sweet Vermouth and the Street Easy band, confused about what exactly reminds his girlfriend of him.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO