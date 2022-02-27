ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Band - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Cut for Time sketch things go off the rails when a woman (Heidi...

John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live episodes have become something akin to tradition since he first hosted in 2018. The former SNL writer’s grandiose musical numbers and irreverent adoration of pop culture make him a guaranteed bright spot whenever he appears. But between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mulaney’s recent stints in rehab for drug addiction (which he has discussed publicly), that assurance felt fragile in the lead-up to last night’s episode. SNL’s struggles with how to approach—let alone laugh about—the darkness of recent times sowed doubt about how it would engage with two difficult subjects, if at all.
Meeting a partner's family for the first time is already an awkward situation, but for Mikey Day in this Saturday Night Live sketch, it is a nightmare. In the skit with host John Mulaney, who is now a part of SNL's five-timer's club, Day meets his girlfriend's (Heidi Gardner) brothers after she earnestly tells him that he reminds her so much of them. To his dismay, her brothers (Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, and Andrew Dismukes) could not be more different from he is, opening the door with the phrase "Well, well, well, look what the little mamacita dragged in." Day is perplexed to meet Sweet Vermouth and the Street Easy band, confused about what exactly reminds his girlfriend of him.
CELEBRITIES
