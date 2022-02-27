ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-Timers Club - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Martin, Candice Bergen, Paul Rudd, Elliott Gould, Tina Fey and Conan O'Brien...

Boston Globe

‘SNL’ shows support for Ukraine in touching tribute and host John Mulaney joins the five-timers club

Saturday Night Live skipped the cold open with all the laughs and instead used the show’s opening minutes to offer support for Ukraine. Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong began the program by coming on stage and introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The choir stood behind sunflowers and candles that spelled out “KYIV,” the country’s capital, and sang “Prayer for Ukraine,” as a tribute to the unrest.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

John Mulaney Gets Inducted Into SNL’s Five Timers Club in a Star-Studded Sketch

When no mention of John Mulaney’s induction into the Five Timers Club was made in his monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live, there was hope that the whole thing might be skated over entirely. Alas, we instead were treated to a full-length sketch starring Five Timers Club members Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, and Paul Rudd, who’s bitter that his fifth episode was half-cancelled in the midst of Omicron (according to Rudd, though, “my party was cancelled due to laziness”). Tina Fey, Conan O’Brien, and Elliott Gould (Chest Hair Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive) also make appearances. The sketch might drag on a minute too long, but the obvious charisma of its guest stars as well as the unexpectedly dark ending (Rudd has to give up his place in the Club to make space for Mulaney) makes up for it. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien and More Induct John Mulaney into ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club

The group of veteran past “SNL” hosts hazed Mulaney before handing him a coveted royal blue smoking jacket with a large numeral 5 embrodered on the right breast. The sketch opened with Martin, Rudd and Bergen meeting in a private library-like setting, all wearing their jackets. As Mulaney entered the room, Bergen quips, “Let me be the first person to say, ‘Who are you?’ ” To which Mulaney responded, “If you have a niece or son who’s bad at sports, he might know who I am.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': John Mulaney Joins the Five-Timers Club With Paul Rudd and Other Special Guests

John Mulaney has officially joined the five-timers club on Saturday Night Live. In honor of the occasion, Mulaney was inaugurated into the group by several of its famous members including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and Candace Bergen. Mulaney joined the exclusive group during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series, which featured LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

A Vulnerable SNL for a Vulnerable Time

John Mulaney’s Saturday Night Live episodes have become something akin to tradition since he first hosted in 2018. The former SNL writer’s grandiose musical numbers and irreverent adoration of pop culture make him a guaranteed bright spot whenever he appears. But between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mulaney’s recent stints in rehab for drug addiction (which he has discussed publicly), that assurance felt fragile in the lead-up to last night’s episode. SNL’s struggles with how to approach—let alone laugh about—the darkness of recent times sowed doubt about how it would engage with two difficult subjects, if at all.
Cupid Shuffle - SNL

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Amy Poehler's Favorite Thing About "American Idol" | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 05/17/07) Amy Poehler talks bout her favorite part of "American Idol," shares her thoughts on Simon Cowell, and reveals what she's learned from watching "Dog Whisperer." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Family Band - SNL

Family Band - SNL

In this Cut for Time sketch things go off the rails when a woman (Heidi Gardner) introduces her boyfriend (Mikey Day) to her brothers (John Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes). Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play -...
Finger Lakes Times

Conan's fan Phil spends his free time whittling all kinds of objects into dicks.

Conan's fan Phil spends his free time whittling all kinds of objects into dicks. Hear more @ https://listen.teamcoco.com/philthedickwhittler. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL. Conan O’Brien on Twitter https://twitter.com/conanobrien/. Team Coco Podcasts on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts/
Finger Lakes Times

Hey Robot with Kate McKinnon | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon and Jimmy face off in a Password-like game where they take turns asking questions to a smart speaker, trying to get it to say a randomly selected word. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
Finger Lakes Times

COVID Dinner Discussion - SNL

A group of friends discuss mask mandates, vaccines and COVID over dinner. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
Finger Lakes Times

Jim Gaffigan Disapproves Of The Kale & Weird Milk Fad | CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/13/13) Jim doesn't care how "healthy" kale might be, it just tastes like bug spray to him. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team...
Subway Churro - SNL

Subway Churro - SNL

A man (Andrew Dismukes) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying a churro in a random subway station. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
