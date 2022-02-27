COVID Dinner Discussion - SNL

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by comedian John Mulaney, who officially became part of the illustrious five-timers club of which Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, and Tina Fey, among others, are some of its members. Naturally, as is custom, the host took part in many of last night’s humorous sketches. Some of these sketches, albeit comedic, really hit home with the truth behind them. One of these was the ‘COVID Dinner Discussion’ skit which perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to have conversations about the pandemic nowadays.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO