Kyrie tops Bucks, sees 'light at end of tunnel'

Tobias Harris’ role with the Philadelphia 76ers changed when James Harden joined the team, from being the second option on the offense to being relegated to third or even fourth. Instead of complaining, though, the veteran scorer is embracing the situation as he looks for other ways to make an impact.
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season. They are far away from being a championship team, and there is a chance that they will miss the playoffs entirely. Despite their awful season, LeBron James has still been putting up insane numbers. Currently, LeBron James...
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
The Russell Westbrook experiment in Los Angeles may be well on its way to being over. After an incredibly disappointing season thus far, the Los Angeles Lakers and Westbrook reportedly have “mutual interest” in parting ways this offseason. “In any case, there is mutual interest in finding Westbrook...
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
