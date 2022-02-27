Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans...money.usnews.com
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans...money.usnews.com
That’s funny I’ve seen a couple of articles that said people have made a run on banks and that the financial institutions are in trouble. I’d be more apt to believe that.
Hopefully the world will continue punitive actions against everything related to Russia. If we continue this for a prolonged period of time, we will economically ruin Russia for their horrible behavior.
President Biden is handling this the way a president should. Funny how it’s just not the US. There are other countries doing the same thing. If it were trump we would belong to Russia
Comments / 442