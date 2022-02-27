ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans...

Samantha Grace
2d ago

That’s funny I’ve seen a couple of articles that said people have made a run on banks and that the financial institutions are in trouble. I’d be more apt to believe that.

Your Big Daddy
2d ago

Hopefully the world will continue punitive actions against everything related to Russia. If we continue this for a prolonged period of time, we will economically ruin Russia for their horrible behavior.

concerned american
3d ago

President Biden is handling this the way a president should. Funny how it’s just not the US. There are other countries doing the same thing. If it were trump we would belong to Russia

