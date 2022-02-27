ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] “SNL” opens with the Ukrainian Choir Domka from New York

By Muhammad
End of this week Saturday Night Live It opened on a serious note, as is customary in the wake of a true tragedy. The show opened on February 26 without applause, while actors Cecily Strong...

'SNL' Opens with Emotional Performance From Ukrainian Chorus

While Saturday Night Live more often than not opts for comedy in its cold open, this week, the laughter was on hold. Given the devastating Russian-Ukrainian conflict, this week’s episode began on a somber note. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, introduced by Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, performed instead. They delivered a mournful song for the audience with “Prayer for Ukraine” before the camera panned to a table of candles surrounding the name of the Ukrainian capital, “Kyiv.”
Pitchfork

Watch Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Open SNL With “Prayer for Ukraine”

Rather than commencing with a typical comedic sketch, this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live opened with a performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The choir sang “Prayer for Ukraine” following an introduction by SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. The chorus performed behind a table dotted with votive candles that spelled “Kyiv,” Ukraine’s capital. The musical cold open was performed as a tribute to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Watch the performance below.
MUSIC
