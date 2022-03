It's been a long time since we've seen an Xbox Series X restock in the UK, but the console is finally available at Game once more. The console by itself isn't available, but there is a bundle available with Forza Horizon 5 for £499.98. If you don't want the latest racer from Playground Games, then you can instead go for one with cheap extras such as hats and T-shirts for £464.98 - that's only £15 more than the console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO