ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLesley Manville feels under pressure playing Princess Margaret in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dine With Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank In Santa Barbara After Royal Claims He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be traveling to the U.K. anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they can't still squeeze in a royal family fix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who moved to Montecito, Calif., after ditching their royal duties in 2020 — recently met up with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for a nice dinner in Santa Barbara.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lesley Manville
Sacramento Bee

Princess Eugenie’s Son August and More Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow

Snow cute! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few Duggar family members have been taking advantage of the winter weather. “My snow baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter photo via Instagram. In the social media upload, the reality...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#British Royal Family
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
BGR.com

People actually screamed at the TV over this insane Wheel of Fortune moment on Tuesday

This Wheel of Fortune puzzle during Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show was ridiculously e-a-s-y. We’ve covered crazy game show moments in the past, like the time an absolute maniac set a new Plinko record on The Price is Right. A puzzle during the March 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, however, produced a few minutes of gameplay that some social media users were already declaring as the dumbest point in the show’s history. And it all stemmed from the fact that most of the contestants clearly didn’t understand what it means for someone to have a feather in their cap.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Cleared For China Release

Click here to read the full article. China has cleared Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore for release in the market, though a date is still to be set. The WB Weibo account posted today that “magic is coming” and said, “stay tuned.” This is the third film from the studio this year to be granted access, following The Matrix Resurrections which opened in January and The Batman which is due on March 18. After a reduced number of Hollywood movies getting into the market across 2021, whether this is a trend that will continue remains a question...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth is cheered on by viewers on Live as she details moment she confronted bad behavior

Ali Wentworth was Monday's stand-in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as she kept her seat warm alongside Ryan Seacrest. The much-loved TV star began the show by opening up about a situation she found herself in over the weekend. Ali explained that during a visit to the dog park, she noticed some anti-social behavior involving a dog and a puppy, and she couldn't help but step in.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy