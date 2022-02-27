Naomi Campbell 'always knew' she'd be a mum as she opens up on motherhood

Naomi Campbell is sharing her emotional journey as a first time mom, introducing her baby daughter to the world and making their official debut as a mother-daughter duo on the cover of British Vogue. The 51-year-old supermodel looks beautiful holding her baby for the March cover of the magazine, and...
The former Food Network star's older daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely is pregnant with her first child, due in August. "I am exploding with happiness," Neely, 56, tells PEOPLE. "My heart is so, so, so full right now. I'm really ecstatic. I'm like, screaming with joy every minute. My first grand baby! I am just crazy about it. I really can't believe it!"
Click here to read the full article. Supermodel and businesswoman Naomi Campbell just reminded the world she is a proud mama in her British Vogue cover, finally giving fans a glimpse of her daughter.
On Feb. 14, British Vogue blessed our eyes with their newest cover model — or rather cover models for March 2022. Campbell wore an all-black ensemble, with her natural, curly hair flowing throughout as she holds her now nine-month-old daughter in her arms. This snapshot is the most we’ve seen of Campbell’s little girl, and the photo is just stunning.
You can see the photos and story from...
Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her pet dog. The 63-year-old actress revealed on social media that she is grieving after the death of her pooch Joe and uploaded some pictures of her pet pal. Alongside a picture of the canine relaxing on a chair, Sharon wrote: 'Joe "Biggy"...
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, back in 2018, and while the pair have suggested in the past that they don’t plan on having anymore children, Middleton recently made comments revealing that she often finds herself feeling “broody” around children. After recently...
It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
When it comes to Bravolebs, I love me some confident, independent women. It’s why my Summer House favorites include the likes of Paige Desorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, and Danielle Olivera. They know that they deserve the best, whether it’s a room with a big closet or the occasional sandwich (made by Carl Radke, perhaps?) It’s also […]
The post Naomie Olindo Says She “Really Likes” Ex Craig Conover’s Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
Chris Brown's alleged third child is taking a page out of North West's playbook, and she's only two months old. The 32-year-old Grammy winner has still not acknowledged the paternity of Lovely Brown; however, fans believe he's the daddy of his ex-fling Diamond Brown's baby. Article continues below advertisement. Diamond...
There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Hoda Kotb has some change coming her way. The Today star is saying goodbye to a special aspect of her hosting career. Hoda announced that she is bidding farewell to her beloved podcast, The Hoda Show, which was hosted on Sirius XM. The star shared a bittersweet selfie with her...
Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol. Last night, the popular singing competition returned to ABC for season 20. One of the auditions featured Grace, who sang not one, but two of her grandma’s songs. The 15-year-old began by addressing her...
Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
Jane Lynch is getting candid about her journey to sobriety and the setbacks she faced along the way. The former Glee actress recently opened up about her battle with alcoholism in an interview with The Guardian, revealing that she relapsed in 2017 after several years of sobriety. "I went back...
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
Linda Evangelista is known as one of the greatest supermodels of all time, but for years she’s been hiding from the public eye after she says she was left disfigured by a popular cosmetic treatment. For the first time, Evangelista is opening up about the CoolSculpting treatment she says left her body unrecognizable. While the side effects she experienced are rare, she claims she was never made aware of the risks. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022.
Hoda Kotb is a loyal friend and wanted to make sure to shine a light on her co-star at the beginning of the week. On Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the much-loved TV star started the show by teasing some exciting news. "We have a big week ahead," she...
Comments / 0