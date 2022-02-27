ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell 'always knew' she'd be a mum as she opens up on motherhood

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Campbell "always knew" she'd be a mother. The...

www.thechronicle-news.com

SheKnows

Proud Mama Naomi Campbell Sets The Record Straight On All Of The Motherhood Questions Fans Wanted To Know

Click here to read the full article. Supermodel and businesswoman Naomi Campbell just reminded the world she is a proud mama in her British Vogue cover, finally giving fans a glimpse of her daughter. On Feb. 14, British Vogue blessed our eyes with their newest cover model — or rather cover models for March 2022. Campbell wore an all-black ensemble, with her natural, curly hair flowing throughout as she holds her now nine-month-old daughter in her arms. This snapshot is the most we’ve seen of Campbell’s little girl, and the photo is just stunning. You can see the photos and story from...
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
Reality Tea

Naomie Olindo Says She “Really Likes” Ex Craig Conover’s Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

When it comes to Bravolebs, I love me some confident, independent women. It’s why my Summer House favorites include the likes of Paige Desorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, and Danielle Olivera. They know that they deserve the best, whether it’s a room with a big closet or the occasional sandwich (made by Carl Radke, perhaps?) It’s also […] The post Naomie Olindo Says She “Really Likes” Ex Craig Conover’s Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
Radar Online.com

Chris Brown's Alleged Third Child Pulls a North West, Shies Away From Paparazzi As Singer Still Hasn't Acknowledged Infant's Birth

Chris Brown's alleged third child is taking a page out of North West's playbook, and she's only two months old. The 32-year-old Grammy winner has still not acknowledged the paternity of Lovely Brown; however, fans believe he's the daddy of his ex-fling Diamond Brown's baby. Article continues below advertisement. Diamond...
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

Linda Evangelista is known as one of the greatest supermodels of all time, but for years she’s been hiding from the public eye after she says she was left disfigured by a popular cosmetic treatment. For the first time, Evangelista is opening up about the CoolSculpting treatment she says left her body unrecognizable. While the side effects she experienced are rare, she claims she was never made aware of the risks. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022.
