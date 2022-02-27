Heat play the Bulls on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (39-22, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (40-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into a matchup with Chicago as winners of three games in a row.

The Heat are 25-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Bulls are 24-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the league scoring 13.1 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 118-92 on Dec. 12. Duncan Robinson scored 26 points points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (back).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.