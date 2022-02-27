ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins visit the Blue Jackets following shutout win

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +186, Penguins -228; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Columbus after the Penguins shut out New York 1-0. Tristan Jarry earned the victory in the net for Pittsburgh after recording 27 saves.

The Blue Jackets are 15-15-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 22.

The Penguins are 19-9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jake Guentzel leads the team averaging 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Sidney Crosby scored a team-high three goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 22 goals and has 41 points. Patrik Laine has 11 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 52 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 27 assists. Bryan Rust has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
KEYT

Crosby’s late goal lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s second straight win. Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0 against Columbus. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots as the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins stay stingy, beat Blue Jackets to give Mike Sullivan a happy birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a quick trip, but there is a good chance a Guinness was cracked open before the Penguins flew back over the Pennsylvania border. All birthdays are certainly worth celebrating. But for Mike Sullivan, his 54th would be much easier to enjoy after he watched his Penguins piece together a pair of gritty victories playing the smart, structured game that had been misplaced.
NHL
NHL

Laine has goal, assist for Blue Jackets in win against Devils

COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Laine made it 4-2 at 1:18 of the third period with his 20th goal of the season. He entered the zone 1-on-3 and toedragged around two defenders for a shot from the left circle. Laine has scored four goals in the past five games.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux in elite club after Penguins win vs. Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins came from behind to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2, Sunday afternoon. With less than three minutes left in the third period, the game was tied at two until Crosby found the back of the net for the game-winner. It was Crosby’s 74th career game-winning goal, tying him with Mario Lemieux for third all-time in Penguins history.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

