NBA

Cleveland faces Minnesota, aims for 9th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Minnesota.

The Cavaliers are 19-9 in home games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 12.6.

The Timberwolves are 14-17 on the road. Minnesota is sixth in the league scoring 113.1 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 123-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Allen led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.3 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Charles Oakley over recent comments

Isiah Thomas never misses an opportunity to diss one of his old NBA rivals. Speaking this week on NBATV, the retired Detroit Pistons legend reacted to the recent hot takes claiming Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would not succeed in the old-school NBA. One such take came from Charles Oakley, who even took his shade for Antetokounmpo’s game a step further.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

