ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks visit the Rangers after Horvat’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (33-14-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Canucks +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the New York Rangers after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 7-1 win over the Flames.

The Rangers have gone 17-4-3 in home games. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 34.

The Canucks are 13-12-3 on the road. Vancouver averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreider leads the Rangers with 34 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 48 points. Artemi Panarin has 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Miller leads the Canucks with 20 goals and has 57 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida hosts Ottawa after Barkov’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (19-28-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (35-13-5, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -335, Senators +255. BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Ottawa Senators after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 loss to the Oilers. The Panthers are 20-6-3 against Eastern...
NHL
The Associated Press

Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Raffl’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (29-18-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (29-20-3, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Michael Raffl scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-2 win against the Sabres. The Stars are 15-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth...
NHL
FOX Sports

New Jersey hosts Vancouver after Bratt's 2-goal game

LINE: Devils -125, Canucks +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Jesper Bratt scored two goals in the Devils' 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. The Devils have gone 10-13-3 in home games. New Jersey is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Tyler Myers
The Associated Press

Vegas hosts Boston after Smith’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -136, Bruins +112. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 3-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

780K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy