Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Indiana

Boston Celtics (36-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers. Tatum is ninth in the NBA scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Pacers are 9-29 in conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.2.

The Celtics are 26-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 15-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 119-100 on Jan. 13. Jaylen Brown scored 34 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 115.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.