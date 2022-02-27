ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Los Angeles plays Boston on 5-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Bruins (31-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Kings take on Boston.

The Kings are 14-11-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Bruins have gone 15-7-3 away from home. Boston averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 24 total penalties.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists. Drew Doughty has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 52 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 29 assists. David Pastrnak has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Jake DeBrusk, Bruins end Kings’ 5-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Boston winger Jake DeBrusk might not have been part of the original “perfection line” for the Boston Bruins, but there were few if any flaws in his game as his natural hat trick ignited their 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
Ames Tribune

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Bruins (31-17-4) continues the road trip against the Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7) at Crypto.com Arena Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Kings odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Bruins have...
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Curtis Lazar
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

LeBron James still confident despite Lakers' struggles, injuries

Two things are clear no matter how you look at it: The Lakers aren't very good, and LeBron James isn't as spry as he used to be. Despite a number of lingering injuries and L.A. being as far down in the standings as it is, the 18-time All-Star insists he won't pack it in on the season.
NBA
NESN

Bruins Power Play Continues To Struggle Despite Four-Game Win Streak

The good news for the Bruins is that they’re riding a four-game win streak, the bad news for the team is that the power play needs some serious work. Boston took care of the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night 3-1 at SAP Center, but was unable to capitalize during its three power play opportunities.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Donda Academy Announces Homecoming Game in Los Angeles

Following a Chicago Homecoming game, Donda Doves, the inaugural class of Donda Academy‘s basketball team backed by Kanye West is returning to Los Angeles, California. The Donda Doves graced the cover of SLAM Magazine in January, and is home to some of the top high school basketball prospects in the country including Robert Dillingham, Zion Cruz, Jahki Howard, JJ Taylor, Jalen Hooks, and more. Dillingham is currently ranked the best point guard in his graduating class according to 247 Sports, and his teammates consist of four and five-star D1 prospects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Charles Oakley over recent comments

Isiah Thomas never misses an opportunity to diss one of his old NBA rivals. Speaking this week on NBATV, the retired Detroit Pistons legend reacted to the recent hot takes claiming Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would not succeed in the old-school NBA. One such take came from Charles Oakley, who even took his shade for Antetokounmpo’s game a step further.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

780K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy