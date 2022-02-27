ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (28-17-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Toronto. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 32 goals and totaling 31 assists.

The Capitals are 18-10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 18-7-2 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by David Kampf with two.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 35 assists and has 50 points this season. Joe Snively has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Auston Matthews has 68 total points while scoring 37 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Justin Schultz: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Pierre Engvall: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

