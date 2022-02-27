Carolina hosts Edmonton following shutout victory

Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -202, Oilers +171; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Edmonton Oilers after the Hurricanes shut out Columbus 4-0. Frederik Andersen earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 19 saves.

The Hurricanes are 18-4-2 at home. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 22.

The Oilers are 15-9-3 on the road. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Carolina won 3-1. Aho scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 54 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 32 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 47 total assists and has 75 points. Leon Draisaitl has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.