ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Carolina hosts Edmonton following shutout victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -202, Oilers +171; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Edmonton Oilers after the Hurricanes shut out Columbus 4-0. Frederik Andersen earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 19 saves.

The Hurricanes are 18-4-2 at home. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 22.

The Oilers are 15-9-3 on the road. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Carolina won 3-1. Aho scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 54 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 32 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 47 total assists and has 75 points. Leon Draisaitl has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defeat Kings In Shutout Victory

The Boston Bruins kept up the winning momentum on the West Coast with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Los Angeles Kings. All eyes were on Jake Debrusk who recorded his first career hat trick and four-point game. Erik Haula also had a night, netting back-to-back goals in the third period to nail in the win for the B’s.
NHL
The Associated Press

Oilers visit the Blackhawks following shutout win

Edmonton Oilers (30-21-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8, seventh in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +140, Oilers -175 BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Edmonton after the Oilers shut out Philadelphia 3-0. Mikko Koskinen earned the victory in the net for Edmonton after recording 39 saves.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

780K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy