VanVleet and the Raptors visit conference foe Brooklyn

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Raptors (32-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Toronto face off on Monday.

The Nets have gone 7-3 against division opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by Patty Mills averaging 2.6.

The Raptors are 5-5 against division opponents. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from downtown. Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 131-129 in overtime on Dec. 15. Kevin Durant scored 34 points points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 13 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

VanVleet is scoring 21.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: out (finger), Pascal Siakam: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

