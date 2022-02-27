ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche player grades from 3-2 win in Vegas (+)

Cover picture for the articleJack Johnson: B – Huge shot from the point to tie the game (well, Compher...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Win Over the Golden Knights

For the second time in 10 days, the Colorado Avalanche traveled to T-Mobile Arena to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second of back-to-back games. In what was at times a sloppy game for both clubs, but the Avalanche prevailed on the back of very solid goaltending two timely third-period goals.
Denver Post

Another comeback: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 victory at Vegas

One night after producing a franchise-record 14 shots in a 6-3 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon needed just one shot to help defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. MacKinnon’s one-time blast off Cale Makar’s cross-ice feed at 6:06 of...
Newberry Observer

Wolves men fall to Cobras

HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (13-12, 13-10 SAC) fell on the road to the Coker Cobras on Feb. 23, 78-55. Malakhi Stremlow opened up the scoring with a layup underneath before the Cobras took a slim lead. Both teams went back-and-forth with the lead changing...
