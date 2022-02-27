Avalanche player grades from 3-2 win in Vegas (+)

For the second time in 10 days, the Colorado Avalanche traveled to T-Mobile Arena to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second of back-to-back games. In what was at times a sloppy game for both clubs, but the Avalanche prevailed on the back of very solid goaltending two timely third-period goals.
One night after producing a franchise-record 14 shots in a 6-3 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon needed just one shot to help defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. MacKinnon’s one-time blast off Cale Makar’s cross-ice feed at 6:06 of...
HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (13-12, 13-10 SAC) fell on the road to the Coker Cobras on Feb. 23, 78-55. Malakhi Stremlow opened up the scoring with a layup underneath before the Cobras took a slim lead. Both teams went back-and-forth with the lead changing...
The UW-Eau Claire softball team opened its season with three victories in four tries at the Mankato Dome over the weekend. The Blugolds defeated Gustavus Adolphus, Bethany Lutheran and Hamline. They fell to St. Benedict. The pitching staff teamed up for two shutouts in the four games. UW-Stout went 1-3...
