Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE expected to test $0.128 resistance before next retracement

By Razi Khan
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin price expected to test $0.128 resistance over the next 24 hours. Price went up more than 2 percent to as high as $0.130 during the day’s trade. Trading volume fell 42 percent and market cap rose 3 percent. Dogecoin price analysis showed neutral to bullish sentiment during...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Benzinga

Dogecoin Dump Incoming? 414M DOGE Moved By Whales As Price Dips

The community of the world's leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may have a reason to be worried, now that whales (large crypto holders) started moving their coins around while the price of DOGE is slumping. What Happened: As reported by Dogecoin large transaction tracking service DogeWhaleAlert, over the last few...
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Textiles Led February’s US Manufacturing Gains

Click here to read the full article. The manufacturing sectors reporting growth in February were led by apparel and textile mills, and included furniture and related products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsNorth Carolina Draws Big-Time Textile InvestmentsHow Government Agencies Promote and Protect Made in USABest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
