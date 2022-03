New data reveals that despite the bounce in the broader crypto markets, the majority of Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are continuing to nurse losses. To determine which holders are still underwater, crypto intelligence firm IntoTheBlock looks at wallets with a Cardano balance, identifies the average purchase amount of the coins and compares the figure to the current price of ADA.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO