Jose Sa - 6 No big errors and he was not at fault for the goal, but Sa was left stranded by his defence. For a player who has been so monumental this season, this was Kilman’s worst performance of the campaign by some distance. Caught out on the ball, out of possession and hurried, the defender struggled, but was also not helped by Hoever who he was having to cover for.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO