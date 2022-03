Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has her next assignment with Taila Santos set as her opponent with the title fight expected to takes place at UFC 275 on June 11. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday; both athletes have agreed to the date for the matchup. As of now, a location has not been announced for the card, though Singapore has been a leading candidate to host the event.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO