As the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 decreases in the U.S., experts warn about the even more contagious sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA.2. The new strain has been increasing steadily and has already overtaken the original Omicron variant in South Africa and caused a second surge in Denmark and the U.K., which has the World Health Organisation (WHO) and experts all around the world worried.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO