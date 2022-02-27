ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who is keeping an eye on gas emissions in the Permian Basin?

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the journal Science this month used new technologies, including a fleet of methane-detecting satellites, to estimate that as much as 12% of global methane emissions is caused by a relatively small number of ultra-emitting events, usually when fossil fuel operators release natural gas. A sizable portion of...

blackchronicle.com

