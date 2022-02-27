Who is keeping an eye on gas emissions in the Permian Basin?

The Permian region and its oil and gas plays are a monster resource with decades of hydrocarbon running room. The Permian region and its oil and gas plays are a monster resource spanning over 75,000 sq. miles. The Permian Basin covers 55 counties in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and its history goes back 100 years when the first well was spudded in 1920 and produced just 10 barrels of oil per day. It currently produces 5 million barrels of crude oil per day and 20 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas (gross production). If the Permian basin were a country, it would be ranked 3rd behind only Russia and Saudi Arabia. It's big, and with soaring commodity prices, it is expected to grow to 6.5MMbbls/day of crude oil and 26 Bcf/d of natural gas (gross production) by 2027. Due to its low breakeven prices ($35/barrel of oil in core locations), the Permian has received the lion's share of attention over the past decade. Not bad for a region that produced only 800Kb/d of crude oil and 4.5 Bcf/d of natural gas (gross production) back in 2010.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO