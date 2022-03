Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea will remain “calm in the centre of a storm” amid the realities of war in Europe and issues on the Blues’ club structure.An impassioned Tuchel revealed his unease even discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of his privileged position of enjoying peace while war rages in the east.But the Chelsea manager vowed the Stamford Bridge players and coaches would attempt to keep offering a valuable distraction to supporters and football fans amid uncertain global geopolitics.Russian-Israeli owner Roman Abramovich has attempted to pass the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club foundation’s trustees, but the Charity...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO