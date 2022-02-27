ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Black Swan’ Author Calls Bitcoin a ‘Perfect Sucker Game During Low Interets Rates’

cryptoglobe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassim Nicholas Taleb, the best-selling author of Black Swan and Antifragile, is not hiding the fact that he is disappointed with Bitcoin. Nassim Nicholas Taleb is a Lebanese-American essayist, scholar, mathematical statistician, and former quantitative trader. He is widely recognized as one of the world’s top experts on probability and...

www.cryptoglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Lebanese American#Penguin Random House#New York University#Black Swans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC climbs $10,000 as it ‘decouples from stock markets’

The price of bitcoin surged to a two week high above $44,000 on Tuesday and appears to be consolidating its gains on Wednesday after a chaotic few days for the crypto market.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 at the end of last week. The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty. Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”. Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.
STOCKS
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Bitcoin Down as Crypto Fans Rally for Ukraine After Russian Invasion

Cryptocurrency prices were falling Monday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified and the embattled country seeks to raise funds through digital currencies. Bitcoin was down 3.6% to $38,314 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ethereum was off 6.85% and dogecoin slipped 3.2% to $0.1238. 'Stand With the People...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Bottom Is Close for Ethereum Competitor Solana (SOL), Axie Infinity (AXS) and One Low-Cap Altcoin: Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto strategist says Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL), Axie Infinity (AXIE) and one low-cap altcoin are all beginning to carve out their bottoms. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 169,300 Twitter followers that he believes Solana and blockchain-based gaming platform Axie Infinity are already trading close to potential bullish reversal areas after going through multi-month downtrends.
MARKETS
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy