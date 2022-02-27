IMHO Sunday: Fun and sun at the beach; a major signing will be on the line

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The signature: If you’re intensely watching every move that Lincoln Riley and his new coaching staff are executing in terms of recruiting, you are reminded to circle the weekend dates of March 25-27. That’s when one of the nation’s premier offensive tackles for the class of 2022, Joshua Conerly Jr. (Seattle, Washington/ Rainer Beach HS), makes perhaps his final official visit before deciding on where he will play his college football next fall. The signature – Part 2: After his Los Angeles visitation to USC, Joshua Conerly Jr. (6-5, 283) is expected to choose from the Trojans, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Washington. You can make a case why any of these schools would be attractive to Conerly. Local Washington has a new head coach Kalen DeBoer, formerly of Fresno State, and brings a breath of fresh purple and gold air to the Great Northwest.