There were smiles all around on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, but none were brighter than those of Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady. No. 7 Kentucky did what it needed to do on Senior Night against the Ole Miss Rebels as the Wildcats took care of business in the final regular-season home game. UK cruised to an 83-72 victory in a contest that never felt like Ole Miss was within legitimate striking distance. The two seniors, Mintz and Grady, who were both in the starting lineup, combined for 17 points. Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for Kentucky, finishing with his typical stat line of 18 points and 15 rebounds on 9-12 shooting.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO