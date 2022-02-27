ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview

By JAKE COYLE
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5KF7_0eQTTdtK00
Film-SAG Awards FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on both TNT and TBS on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a "Hamilton" reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and air on both TNT and TBS. (The show will also be available to stream Monday on HBO Max.) After the January Golden Globes were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood's first major, televised, in-person award show — complete with a red carpet and teary-eyed speeches — this year.

While the Academy Awards aren't mandating vaccination for presenters (just attendees), it's required for the SAG Awards, which are voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA. One actor in the cast of the Paramount series “Yellowstone,” Forrie J. Smith, has said he won't attend because he isn't vaccinated.

“Hamilton” trio Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs will open the ceremony. Kate Winslet is to present the actors' lifetime achievement award to Mirren, a five-time SAG Award winner.

A starry group of nominees — including Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck — will make sure the SAG Award don't lack for glamour.

Five films are nominated for the SAG Awards' top honor, best ensemble: Kenneth Branagh's “Belfast,” Sian Heder's coming-of-age drama “CODA,” Adam McKay's apocalypse comedy “Don't Look Up,” Ridley Scott's high-camp “House of Gucci” and Reinaldo Marcus Green's family tennis drama “King Richard.”

The leading Oscar nominee, Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," failed to land a best ensemble nominations but three of its actors — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee — are up for individual awards.

Winning best ensemble doesn't automatically make a movie the Oscar favorite, but actors hold the largest sway because they constitute the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Last year, the actors chose Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7," while best picture at the Oscars went to "Nomadland." The year before, SAG's pick of "Parasite" presaged the Oscar winner.

In the television categories, Apple TV+'s “Ted Lasso” comes in with a leading five nominations, closely trailed by HBO's “Succession," Apple's “The Morning Show” and Netflix's much-watched “Squid Game” — all of which are up for four awards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Texas primaries

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Associated Press

Some Russian oligarchs speak out, cautiously, against war

There have been social media messages calling for peace, an image of a murdered Russian opposition figure, a newspaper editorial demanding President Vladimir Putin “stop this war.”. As Russian forces pound Ukraine’s cities, the sentiments might not be surprising. Their source is — they come from rich Russians, including...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russians face more sports sanctions, but not at Paralympics

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With the exception of the upcoming Paralympics, Russian athletes were restricted from competing in more sporting events around the world on Wednesday. Sports including biathlon and table tennis were among those to join more than a dozen other Olympic sports in excluding competitors from...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
CBS News

Exxon exits $4 billion Russia investment over Ukraine attack

ExxonMobil is closing its operations in Russia, joining BP, joining fellow energy giants BP, Equinor and Shell in pulling back from the world's third-largest oil producer after its invasion of Ukraine. Exxon late Wednesday announced it was exiting the Sakhalin-1 project, an oil and gas operation on Sakhalin Island in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Biden says 'COVID-19 no longer need control our lives'

President Biden said Tuesday that the country has reached a “new moment” in the fight against COVID-19 in which the virus “no longer need control our lives.”. Biden’s first State of the Union address comes as the omicron wave has descended, governors across the country are lifting mask mandates, including in schools, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying about 70 percent of the country is in areas where they no longer need to wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
54K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy